Jesse Watters Says Cracker Barrel Should Take Page From Fox: People Will Watch ‘Until They Die’ Because It Doesn’t Change | Video

The people behind Cracker Barrel’s recent rebrand should take a page from Fox News’ playbook, “The Five” co-host Jesse Watters said Tuesday, and avoid “trying to make [the brand] younger” to appeal to a new generation.

The restaurant “is for old people” he continued, and operating under any other assumption is “like trying to sell reverse mortgages to young people, or gold, or relief factor, or all the things we sell on Fox.”

Cracker Barrel customers want to continue to see “what they’re used to,” he added, “that’s why people will be watching Fox until they die.”

Watters’ admission was a surprising dig at his own network — and also appeared to be in line with Cracker Barrel’s leadership, who announced Tuesday evening they will reinstate the restaurant’s “Old Timer” logo after days of harsh online backlash.

“We thank your guests for sharing your voices and love for Cracker Barrel,” a representative told Fox Business. “We said we would listen, and we have. Our new logo is going away and our ‘Old Timer’ will remain. At Cracker Barrel, it’s always been – and always will be – about serving up delicious food, warm welcomes and the kind of country hospitality that feels like family.”

“As a proud American institution, our 70,000 hardworking employees look forward to welcoming you to our table soon,” the statement continued.

The company has faced enormous criticism after announcing plans to change it’s now-iconic logo, which has been in place since 1977.

Elsewhere on “The Five,” co-host Jeanine Pirro disputed claims that the Cracker Barrel logo saga is similar to the 2023 furor that followed Bud Light’s campaign with Dylan Mulvaney.

“I have not been able to get extra excited about this. I don’t think it is like Bud Light. With Bud Light, you had a VP of marketing trashing their customers … You had Dylan Mulvaney,” Pirro said. “They took a redesign of a logo, and people have lost their minds.”

