Of all the things Jesse Watters could have focused on following the second day of testimony from former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker at Donald Trump’s hush money criminal trial in Manhattan, the Fox News host made sure to highlight that Pecker said — “under oath” — that “Trump was popular with the ladies.”

There was even a slide show with a news image of Pecker and the quote repeated in large letters under the all-caps headline: “WITNESS: TRUMP DATED BEAUTIFUL WOMEN.”

“The Five” cohost began the Tuesday night segment of the daily news talk show with a reference to the prosecution’s line of questioning about Peckers’ “catch and kill” approach to head off negative stories about Trump, which, Watters said, “is perfectly legal last time we checked.”

Watters then added, “He also testified under oath that Trump was popular with the ladies,” noting specifically that Pecker said, “Mr. Trump was well known as the most eligible bachelor and dated the most beautiful women.”

Meanwhile, the Washington Post‘s takeaways from Day 2 of the trial were about whether Trump’s many addresses to the media outside the courtroom was in contempt for violating his gag order. The Post reported, “New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan did not immediately issue a ruling on the alleged gag order violations, but had a testy exchange with Trump attorney Todd Blanche.”

In his introduction to the trial recap, Watters referred to the case as the “Salem Trump Trials,” in the same spirit in which Trump called it a “kangaroo court.” He also dismissed the gag order violation issue as “muzzling the leading presidential candidate in the thick of an election.”

Trump has been addressing the media before each trial session and on Tuesday complained bitterly about how cold the courtroom is and that he has to be there “all day.” He also blamed the entire trial on President Joe Biden.

The trial resumes on Thursday morning, with Pecker expected to return to the stand for a third day, according to The Post.

Watch the full “The Five” segment in the video above.