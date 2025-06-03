Jesse Watters Quotes Maya Angelou to Prove Democrats Should Go to the Gym to Get More Manly | Video

Jesse Watters quoted Maya Angelou to support his theory that Democrats should go to the gym more to get manlier and feel better about themselves.

On Monday’s episode of “The Five,” Watters talked about the difference in physique between senators John Thune and Chuck Schumer. He hypothesized that if more Democrats hit the gym they’d feel better about themselves and more people would want to follow them.

“I saw Senator Thune at the gym. The man is jacked, the guy is in great shape and he lifts hard,” Watters said. “You look at Schumer, he’s built like a woman. Men do not want to be led by the party of women. Men want to be led by other men so Democrats need to become men, and then they can persuade men. But they have to lift first.”

He continued: “There’s a quote by Maya Angelou, ‘People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.’ People don’t like the way they feel around Democrats because Democrats don’t like the way they feel. If they lifted they’d feel better and then everyone around them would feel better.”

The group on the show were also commenting on recent headlines that Minnesota governor Tim Walz urged Democrats to “bully the s–t” out of President Donald Trump and how that may be the wrong tactic.

“Maybe it’s time for us to be a little meaner,” the former vice presidential candidate said at the South Carolina Democrat Party’s annual convention. “Maybe it’s time for us to be a little more fierce because we have to ferociously push back on this.”

Walz added: “When it’s a bully like Donald Trump, you bully the s–t out of him.”