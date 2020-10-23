Jessica Chastain Replaces Michelle Williams in HBO’s ‘Scenes From a Marriage’

Jessica Chastain is replacing Michelle Williams as Oscar Isaac’s co-star in HBO’s limited series “Scenes From a Marriage.” The “Fosse/Verdon” star had to leave the show due to scheduling conflicts, an individual with knowledge tells TheWrap.

Here’s the logline for “Scenes From a Marriage,” which comes from “The Affair” co-creator Hagai Levi: “An adaptation of Ingmar Bergman’s classic series, Scenes from a Marriage, that re-examines the show’s iconic depiction of love, hatred, desire, monogamy, marriage and divorce through the lens of a contemporary American couple.”

Along with Levi, executive producers include Amy Herzog, Michael Ellenberg (Media Res), Lars Blomgren, Daniel Bergman Blair Breard, Isaac and Chastain.

“Scenes From a Marriage” is a co-production between Media Res and Endeavor Content.

A two-time Academy-Award nominee, Chastain’s film credits include “A Most Violent Year” with Isaac, “Molly’s Game,” “Zero Dark Thirty,” Universal’s upcoming “The 355,” and the “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” which is currently in post-production. She is also starring in “George and Tammy,” originally a biopic setup at Paramount that is being turned into a limited series for Spectrum and Paramount Network.

She is repped by CAA, Mosaic, Imprint PR and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman.

