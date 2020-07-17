Jessica Marie Garcia, Nikki Reed, Kandi Burruss, Tika Sumpter and Thai Randolph Join BE Conference 2020

BE Conference, Hollywood’s leading mentorship event, is honored to welcome prominent artistic and business talent to this year’s 5-day virtual program including actress and activist Jessica Marie Garcia and actress, producer and entrepreneur Nikki Reed.

On Wednesday, July 22 at 5:00 p.m. Pacific, Sugaberry co-founders Tika Sumpter, star of ABC’s “Mixed-Ish,” and Thai Randolph, executive vice president and general manager of Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud network, will host a live taping of their podcast “The Suga.” Sumpter and Randolph will be joined by special guest Kandi Burruss, award-winning singer/songwriter, actor and entrepreneur.

During the event, attendees will also have the opportunity to take part in mentorship sessions led by Sumpter and Randolph along with award-winning producer and actress Niecy Nash; “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” star Caroline Aaron; “Upload” star Andy Allo; international model and entrepreneur Sanne Vloet; actress and activist Ivirlei Brookes and activist and author Aija Mayrock; creator, writer and showrunner Heather Wordham, Oscar-nominated director Smirti Mundhra and more.

Also Read: Eva Longoria Joins Keynote Conversation at BE Conference 2020

Additional confirmed speakers previously announced include actor, director and producer Eva Longoria; actor, producer and entrepreneur Tia Mowry; actor, director and producer Mädchen Amick, Academy award-winning director Jessica Yu, “Arrow” star Katherine McNamara and “Outer Banks” star Madison Bailey; “Pose” star Hailie Sahar and “Legends of Tomorrow” star Maisie Richardson Sellers.

Jessica Marie Garcia currently stars as ‘Jasmine’ in “On My Block.” The series follows a group of bright and street-savvy friends navigating their way through the triumph, pain and the newness of high school in Los Angeles. The Cuban-Mexican-American actress also co-stars opposite Gina Rodriguez in the recently released Disney+ series “Diary of a Future President.”

Nikki Reed is most well-known for her role as ‘Rosalie Hale’ in the “Twilight Saga.” In addition to her thriving acting career, she is also recognized as an entrepreneur. Reed created the socially conscious lifestyle company, BaYou With Love. The company was born out of the lack of sustainable and natural options and supports local craftsmen, artisans and ethical factories. In 2018 the brand collaborated with Dell to create The Circular Collection, a 14-18k gold jewelry collection from extracted gold pulled from old computer motherboards.

Kandi Burruss is well known for starring in 12 seasons of Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” she currently can be seen on “The Chi,”on Showtime. Her career spans over three-decades as a Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, and producer. Currently, Burruss’ portfolio includes multimedia agency Kandi Koated Entertainment, cosmetics brand Kandi Koated Beauty, intimate boutique brand Bedroom Kandi, southern eateries Old Lady Gang, children’s lifestyle brand Raising Ace, and luxury women’s apparel boutiques TAGS.

“Mixed-Ish” star Tika Sumpter and Laugh Out Loud’s Thai Randolph co-founded Sugaberry, a lifestyle brand that celebrates all aspects of the brown mom experience through a curated mix of content, original audio and video programming, interviews, newsletters, live event series, thoughtful product recommendations and a weekly podcast, “The Suga.”

Also Read: Emmanuel Acho, Tika Sumpter on How 'Open Dialogue' Might Combat the Wounds of Racial Injustice (Video)

To purchase tickets: https://beconferences.com

For more information on WrapWomen and sponsorship opportunities, please contact: [email protected]

About BE Conference:

BE Conference 2020 will focus on providing opportunities for the next generation of women in media and entertainment, with a focus on underrepresented voices. This year’s programming and mentorship will be dedicated to breaking barriers, inspiring action and creating inclusive opportunities for all. Attendees will have access to A-List speaker panels, tailored mentorship, morning fitness and meditation to jump-start your day as well as evening entertainment and networking throughout the week.

Sponsors and community partners include Imagine Entertainment, Spotify, Audible, Gotham Group, Blumhouse Productions, AMC Networks, Maggie Begley Communications, Participant Media, Homegrown Pictures, Color of Change, LA Collab, The Latinx House and Eva Longoria Foundation.