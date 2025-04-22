Fox News’ Jessica Tarlov Says She Knows It’s Hard for Trump to Apologize Because She Has a Toddler | Video

Jessica Tarlov has sympathy for President Donald Trump’s inability to apologize for deporting Kilmar Abrego Garcia because she is also raising a toddler.

The Fox News host said on “The Five” that she understood how hard it was for the president to accept his mistake and apologize for Garcia’s deportation to a prison in El Salvador because she has found similar behavior in children.

“I understand that it’s hard to say that you’re sorry,” Tarlov said on Monday’s show. “I have a toddler and I know what it’s like when their face is covered in chocolate and they say ‘I didn’t eat the cookies, I didn’t eat the cookies Momma.’ But that’s what is going on here. They need to slow down and follow the process. We’re not against deporting people just get it right.”

Jessica: There was someone on it who had been picked up as “tren de aragua” because there was a picture of him with a multicolored pistol they were saying was a gun, but it was a toy.



If you give an analysis of the tattoos, you would see things like biblical verses which I… pic.twitter.com/NwCQxYSYu7 — Acyn (@Acyn) April 21, 2025

Despite the outcry from Democrats and pundits alike to have Garcia returned to the United States, the Trump administration seems set on keeping him in El Salvador. Trump’s border czar Tom Homan told CNN last Friday that Garcia likely will not return.

“I think we did the right thing, I think he’s where he should be,” Homan told Kaitlan Collins on CNN. “Even if he came back, people think he’s going to be released? No, he’s going to be detained and he’s going to be removed, as per the order of removal, either to El Salvador or another country.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shared similar sentiments last week after answering a series of questions pushing for the return of the Maryland man accused of being an MS-13 gang member.

“If he ever ends up back in the United States, he would immediately be deported again,” she said. “Nothing will change the fact that Abrego Garcia will never be a Maryland father, he will never live in the United States of America again.”

You can watch the full clip from “The Five” above.