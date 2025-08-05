Jim Acosta is being torched online for his decision to interview an AI avatar of a 17-year-old Parkland shooting victim in promotion of gun safety reform.

On Monday, the former CNN White House correspondent posted an interview with an AI avatar of Joaquin Oliver – a victim of the 2018 school shooting in Parkland. Although the avatar was created by Oliver’s parents, and the interview was conducted to have a discussion on gun control, Acosta was quickly slammed online for agreeing to the conversation.

“You don’t have an interview. You’re facilitating a grotesque puppet show, using grieving parent’s heartbreak for a bit,” one Bluesky user wrote. “The bar is in hell and you still managed to trip on it.”

The conversation occurred on what would have been Oliver’s 25th birthday and was organized through his parents’ gun control group Change the Ref, but that did not stop social media critics from being disgusted by the fact the conversation happened at all. Some even brought up whether the interview was journalistically ethical. Watch the interview here.

“I was taken from this world too soon due to gun violence while at school,” the AI Oliver said. “It’s important to talk about these issues so we can create a safer future for everyone.”

Another Bluesky user reacted: “You’re interviewing an AI recreation of a person who was murdered by a spree killer? Wow. It’s hard to accept that no one around you suggested that this was probably in the worst possible taste.”

“‘I’ll have a one of a kind interview with Joaquin Oliver’ no you won’t you’re talking to a glorified answering machine message you dingbat,” another user wrote.

Acosta asked the AI personal questions about favorite movies and sports teams but also asked how it would work to find a solution to gun control.

“I believe in a mix of stronger gun control laws, mental health support and community engagement,” it said. “We need to create safe spaces for conversations and connections, making sure everyone feels seen and heard. It’s about building a culture of kindness and understanding.”

The AI added: “Though my life was cut short, I want to keep inspiring others to connect and advocate for change.”

Watch the full interview between Acosta and the AI above.