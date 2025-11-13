Jim Avila, Former ABC News Correspondent, Dies at 69

Former ABC News senior national correspondent Jim Avila has died, the network announced on Thursday. He was 69.

ABC News Live correspondent Diane Macedo said Avila had battled “a long illness,” while sharing the news of his death. “Jim also faced health challenges with courage, including a kidney transplant donated by his brother.”

“We send our heartfelt condolences to his family, including his three children, Jamie, Jenny and Evan, and we thank him for his many contributions and unwavering commitment to seeking out the truth,” ABC News president Almin Karamehmedovic added.

Avila served in multiple capacities at ABC News, working as “an L.A.-based correspondent specializing in politics, justice, law and consumer investigations for nearly two decades.” He also worked as a White House correspondent, breaking political stories and Cuba’s resumption of diplomatic relations, as well as serving as a correspondent for “20/20.”

His reporting on Cuba’s release of U.S. contractor Alan Gross also earned him a Merriman Award from the White House Correspondents’ Association in 2015.

Avila also worked as a senior investigative reporter for ABC 10News, its San Diego affiliate, and became a weekly news television columnist for Barrett Media in March. There, he penned columns on how the press should stand up to President Donald Trump and the workings of CBS News, among other topics.

“Jim Avila was a consummate professional who I was proud to have contribute to Barrett Media,” Jason Barrett, president of Barrett Media, shared in a statement. “He was honest, passionate about politics and journalism, and struck a connection with our readers, elevating our credibility in the news media world in the process. My condolences to his family, friends and all who had the pleasure of working with him. He was an outstanding person and journalist.”