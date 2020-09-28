Go Pro Today

Jim Carrey Blasts Trump for ‘Dishonest’ Tax Returns and ‘Billionaire Lifestyle’ in Latest Cartoon

“The IRS doesn’t do Fake News,” comedian captions his latest artwork

| September 28, 2020 @ 2:32 PM
Jim Carrey blasted President Donald Trump in his latest cartoon for being “dishonest” with his taxes while leading a “billionaire lifestyle.”

“The IRS doesn’t do Fake News. We paid for the billionaire lifestyle of Dishonest Don and his creepy friends. Maybe it’s time for all of US to stop paying our taxes and report giant fake losses so we can be billionaires too! Hmmm…,” the comedian captioned his cartoon, which features a surprised-looking Trump in the background while a side profile of Jeffrey Epstein is situated in the foreground.

On Sunday, the New York Times reported, based on tax information disclosed to the IRS, that Trump paid a total of $1,500 in federal taxes since taking office and did not pay any income tax for 10 of the previous 15 years because after reporting to the IRS that he lost more money than he made each year.

Alan Garten, a lawyer for the Trump Organization, told the Times that Trump has “paid tens of millions of dollars in personal taxes to the federal government, including paying millions in personal taxes since announcing his candidacy in 2015,” but the paper noted that Garten “appears to be conflating income taxes with other federal taxes Mr. Trump has paid.”

Take a look at Carrey’s cartoon below:

Jim Carrey Depicts a Destructive Trump Presidency in 62 of His Politically Charged Artworks (Photos)

Actor throws political punches at the president regarding gun violence, immigration, Putin and the state of the country

Jim Carrey has made his disdain for the current state of politics an artform... literally. The Oscar-nominated actor-turned-artist's series of drawings depict all that he believes to be wrong in D.C., from foreign policy to immigration to the GOP in general. But his biggest gripe goes right to the top with President Trump himself. Here are just a few of his many objets d'art that lay out his discontent for all to see.

