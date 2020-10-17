Go Pro Today

Jim Carrey Taunts Bubble-Boy Trump’s Former Chief of Staff John Kelly in New Cartoon

“Care to go on the record, General Braveheart?” the comedian writes

| October 17, 2020 @ 4:23 PM Last Updated: October 17, 2020 @ 4:29 PM
jim carrey

Getty Images

Jim Carrey used his new cartoon to widen his targets beyond President Trump and top Republicans in the U.S. Senate. In his new artwork, which he tweeted on Saturday, he took on John Kelly, the retired Marine general who served as Trump’s White House chief of staff until his abrupt exit in January.

Specifically, why Kelly is criticizing Trump in private conversations with friends and through surrogates rather than make a public statement.

“Gee…it must have been hard for poor John Kelly to sit idly by with his mouth shut and his hands behind his back while the ‘most flawed’ and ‘pathetic’ person he had ever met put the entire country, and democracy itself, in peril,” Carrey wrote. “Care to go on the record, General Braveheart?”

The cartoon, which featured an image of Kelly, hovering over the shoulder of Trump as the president blew bubbles, is inspired by a CNN report on Friday that Kelly has told friends is “the most flawed person” he has ever known.

Also Read: Jim Carrey: Watch Biden Town Hall Over NBC’s ”Black Hole’ With ‘Raging Howler Monkey-in-Chief’

“The depths of his dishonesty is just astounding to me,” Kelly has told friends, according to CNN. “The dishonesty, the transactional nature of every relationship, though it’s more pathetic than anything else. He is the most flawed person I have ever met in my life.”

Kelly has issued veiled criticism of Trump since leaving the White House but there have been calls for him to speak more publicly.

Carrey has been stepping up his political cartooning in the weeks leading up to next month’s election. He has also begun impersonating Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on the new season of “Saturday Night Live.”

