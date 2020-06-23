Jim Carrey Mows Down ‘Garden Pest’ Mitch McConnell in Latest Artwork

“It’s comin’ Mitch! Soon all greedy garden pests and political invertebrates will be mowed down,” the comedian writes

| June 23, 2020 @ 5:25 PM
jim carey

Getty Images

Summer is here, and Jim Carrey is ready to rid his lawn of “garden pests and political invertebrates” like Sen. Mitch McConnell.

In the comedian’s latest political artwork, a rather spineless — and body-less — McConnell, the Republican senator for Kentucky and the Senate Majority Leader, appears in the line of a mower wearing a University of Kentucky sweatshirt.

“It’s comin’ Mitch! Soon all greedy garden pests and political invertebrates will be mowed down. Your Senatorial infestation ends in 2020,” Carrey captioned his illustration with.

Also Read: Jim Carrey Feeds Robert E. Lee to the Fish in New Cartoon

Kentucky held its primary election on Tuesday; though McConnell is projected to win the Republican senatorial primary, the results for the Democratic primary are still coming in. As of Tuesday evening, former Marine pilot Amy McGrath is leading. The winner of the Democratic primary will take on McConnell in the November general election.

You can see Carrey’s latest political artwork below:

Jim Carrey Depicts a Destructive Trump Presidency in 62 of His Politically Charged Artworks (Photos)

  • Jim Carrey Donald Trump Grim Reaper
  • Jim Carrey Trump Kim Jung Un Feb 2019
  • Jim Carrey Trump
  • Jim Carrey Trump Jan 2019
  • Jim Carrey Trump
  • Jim Carrey Trump
  • Jim Carrey
  • Jim Carrey Trump Putin
  • Jim Carrey Trump
  • Jim Carrey Trump
  • JIm Carrey Trump
  • Jim Carrey Trump
  • Jim Carrey Trump
  • Jim Carrey Trump
  • Trump Guilliani Jim Carrey
  • Jim Carrey artwork
  • Jim Carrey Armed Glee Club
1 of 64

Actor throws political punches at the president regarding gun violence, immigration, Putin and the state of the country

Jim Carrey has made his disdain for the current state of politics an artform... literally. The Oscar-nominated actor-turned-artist's series of drawings depict all that he believes to be wrong in D.C., from foreign policy to immigration to the GOP in general. But his biggest gripe goes right to the top with President Trump himself. Here are just a few of his many objets d'art that lay out his discontent for all to see.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE