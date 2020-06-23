Jim Carrey Mows Down ‘Garden Pest’ Mitch McConnell in Latest Artwork

Summer is here, and Jim Carrey is ready to rid his lawn of “garden pests and political invertebrates” like Sen. Mitch McConnell.

In the comedian’s latest political artwork, a rather spineless — and body-less — McConnell, the Republican senator for Kentucky and the Senate Majority Leader, appears in the line of a mower wearing a University of Kentucky sweatshirt.

“It’s comin’ Mitch! Soon all greedy garden pests and political invertebrates will be mowed down. Your Senatorial infestation ends in 2020,” Carrey captioned his illustration with.

Also Read: Jim Carrey Feeds Robert E. Lee to the Fish in New Cartoon

Kentucky held its primary election on Tuesday; though McConnell is projected to win the Republican senatorial primary, the results for the Democratic primary are still coming in. As of Tuesday evening, former Marine pilot Amy McGrath is leading. The winner of the Democratic primary will take on McConnell in the November general election.

You can see Carrey’s latest political artwork below:

It’s comin’ Mitch! Soon all greedy garden pests and political invertebrates will be mowed down. Your Senatorial infestation ends in 2020. pic.twitter.com/WfrZluFFag — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) June 23, 2020