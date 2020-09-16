Go Pro Today

Jim Carrey to Play Joe Biden on Season 46 of ‘SNL'; Show Adds 3 to Cast

Lauren Holt, Punkie Johnson and Andrew Dismukes join Lorne Michaels’ roster

| September 16, 2020 @ 12:05 PM Last Updated: September 16, 2020 @ 12:22 PM
Jim Carrey has been set to play Joe Biden on the upcoming 46th season of “Saturday Night Live.” In additional news eminating from Studio 8H, executive producer Lorne Michaels has added three new comics to his cast: Lauren Holt, Punkie Johnson and Andrew Dismukes.

Dismukes has been a writer on the show for the past three years.

“SNL” plans to start the new season with five consecutive shows: Oct. 3, Oct. 10, Oct. 17, Oct. 24 and Oct. 31.

The NBC sketch-comedy staple aims to have a “limited” in-studio audience this season in its return to Rockefeller Center. “The show will work closely with Gov. Cuomo’s team” on that, according to notes sent to press by a spokesperson on Wednesday.

Also Read: Everyone, Including Bette Midler, Wants Cecily Strong to Do Shouting Kimberly Guilfoyle on 'SNL' (Video)

Holt is an actor, comedian, singer and improviser. She was a house performer at the Upright Citizens Brigade theater in Los Angeles and starred in the independent web series “The Filth” as well as the short film “Parent Teacher Conference,” for which she received a best actress nomination at the Atlanta Comedy Film Festival, according to her bio, which was provided by “SNL.”

Johnson is a comedian and writer whose recent credits include “Space Force,” “Corporate,” “Adam Ruins Everything” and “Bill Burr Presents: The Ringers.” She was a New Face at the Just for Laughs Festival in 2019 and is a regular at the Comedy Store in Hollywood.

Dismukes has served as an “SNL” staff writer since Season 43. He is a stand-up comedian who was selected for the 2017 New Faces Showcase at the Just for Laughs Festival and has performed at other festivals, including Comedy Central’s Colossal ClusterFest and the New York Comedy Festival.

As previously announced, the entire Season 45 “SNL” cast is set to return for Season 46. Also as previously announced, Michaels promoted featured player Ego Nwodim to the main cast for this upcoming year.

