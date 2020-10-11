Jim Carrey Sees Trump as Drug-Pushing Nero in Flames in New Cartoon

Jim Carrey has a prediction, and it’s not a pretty one.

In his latest cartoon, the actor-artist foresees an “evil” Donald Trump hocking an unproven COVID-19 cure to expand his wealth and creating a “catastrophe” for the singular purpose of canceling the Nov. 3 presidential election, which looks like he just might lose to Joe Biden.

The drawing, posted Friday night, shows Trump holding a sign pointing to flames behind him that reads “RegeNEROn” – the makers of a drug cocktail the president was given when he was tested positive for the coronavirus and that he now says is a “cure.”

“Trump’s evil has shifted into hyperdrive Pushing an unproven drug he’s financially invested in to seniors. Calling for the unlawful arrest of Joe Biden. Expect a catastrophe soon (his doing) so he can declare martial law and cancel the election.”

Also Read: Jim Carrey Slams Trump's Coronavirus Response: 'Plagues Don't Care About Reelection Campaigns'

Trump’s evil has shifted into hyperdrive. Pushing an unproven drug he’s financially invested in to seniors. Calling for the unlawful arrest of Joe Biden.

Expect a catastrophe soon (his doing) so he can declare martial law and cancel the election.

Till then…see you Sat night. pic.twitter.com/ErdO6Zcxhq — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) October 9, 2020

The POTUS tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 1 and hospitalized. He was treated with a number of medications, including an antiviral drug Remdesivir, the steroid dexamethasone and an unapproved experimental antibody produced by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. He has since said that he is “immune” from the virus and cannot spread it to others.

Also Read: Jim Carrey's New Cartoon Exposes Naked Trump and His 'Little Boy'

But on Sunday morning, Twitter flagged a tweet from the president for “spreading misleading and harmful information related to COVID-19,” though the tweet is still viewable on the site.

Twitter takes down Trump’s tweet for violating their rules about “spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19.” pic.twitter.com/7Y6T0bp99X — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) October 11, 2020