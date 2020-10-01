Go Pro Today

Jim Carrey Shows Trump Wearing Red KKK Hood in Latest Cartoon

“Those red hats just didn’t tell the whole story,” Carrey writes

| October 1, 2020 @ 5:10 PM
Jim Carrey

Leon Bennett / Getty Images

Jim Carrey upped the ante in his latest political cartoon of Donald Trump — this time, portraying the president in a red version of the Ku Klux Klan robes with the words “Make America Hate Again” emblazoned on the hood.

“After Trump’s unhinged debate debacle, MAGA has a new uniform. Those red hats just didn’t tell the whole story,” the comedian captioned his cartoon.

Carrey’s latest cartoon comes a day after he posted an illustration of Trump with hair in the shape of a swastika with the visage of Adolf Hitler at the side; the caption read, “Trump’s allegiances couldn’t have been any clearer in that debate if his hair were on fire — and it was.”

Also Read: Get Your 1st Look at Jim Carrey's Joe Biden on 'SNL' (Video)

The critical cartoons are in response to the president’s failure to condemn white supremacy and militia groups during Tuesday’s presidential debate and, instead, his decision to tell the Proud Boys — an FBI-designated extremist group with ties to white nationalism and an SPLC-designated hate group — to “stand back and stand by.”

Take a look at Carrey’s cartoon below:

Jim Carrey Depicts a Destructive Trump Presidency in 50 of His Politically Charged Artworks (Photos)

  • Jim Carrey Trump gallery cover
  • Jim Carrey Donald Trump
  • Jim Carrey Donald Trump Sept 19, 2020
  • Jim Carrey Donald Trump Aug. 23, 2020
  • Jim Carrey Donald Trump Sept 8. 2020
  • Jim Carrey Donald Trump June 25, 2020
  • Jim Carrey Donald Trump June 17, 2020
  • Jim Carrey Donald Trump Grim Reaper
  • Jim Carrey Trump Kim Jung Un Feb 2019
  • Jim Carrey Trump
  • Jim Carrey Trump Jan 2019
  • Jim Carrey Trump
  • Jim Carrey
  • Jim Carrey Trump Putin
  • Jim Carrey Trump
  • Jim Carrey Trump
  • JIm Carrey Trump
  • Jim Carrey Trump
  • Jim Carrey Trump
  • Jim Carrey Trump
  • Trump Guilliani Jim Carrey
  • Jim Carrey artwork
1 of 51

Actor throws political punches at the president regarding gun violence, immigration, Putin and the state of the country

Jim Carrey has made his disdain for the current state of politics an artform... literally. The Oscar-nominated actor-turned-artist's series of drawings depict all that he believes to be wrong in D.C., with his biggest gripe going right to the top with President Trump himself. Here are just a few of his many objets d'art that lay out his discontent for all to see.

View In Gallery

Related Content