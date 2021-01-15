Go Pro Today

Jim Carrey Rips ‘Nightmare-in-Chief’ Trump’s ‘Cartoonishly Evil’ Sidekicks in New Cartoon

“Don’t ever say my acting is over the top again,” comedian writes

| January 15, 2021 @ 3:15 PM
Jim Carrey Slams 'Nightmare-in-Chief' Trump's 'Cartoonishly Evil' Sidekicks in New Cartoon

Getty Images

Jim Carrey’s latest anti-Trump political cartoon targets the “Nightmare-in-Chief” by way of his “cartoonishly evil” sidekicks — particularly his lawyer and former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Friday’s painting portrays Giuliani open-mouthed and looking panicked with yellow teeth and a sweaty brow, along with his infamous trickle of hair dye running down the side of his face.

“Nightmare-in-chief Donald Trump assembled a cast of freaks so cartoonishly evil they strain credulity,” reads the text next to the drawing. “Don’t ever say my acting is over the top again. ;^P”

Yes, he really did write out that primitive tongue-out winking emoji on the cartoon.

Also Read: Jim Carrey Mocks Trump Supporter Who Stole Nancy Pelosi's Lectern in New Cartoon

Earlier this week, Carrey posted a cartoon in response to the recent Capitol Hill riots perpetrated by a mob incited by Trump that has since sparked new talks about impeaching the sitting President for a second time.

The drawing depicted Trump supporter Adam Christian Johnson, the 38-year-old man who was identified after a photo of him walking out of the Capitol with Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern went viral. Johnson, a father of five, was identified by his Florida hometown newspaper The Bradenton Herald.

Carrey’s other recent political works have ranged from celebratory to disdainful. Regarding the Capitol Hill riots, he also did a cartoon that mocked Trump as a “killer clown” and condemned his actions, which resulted in his Trump supporters storming the Capitol during a session of Congress that was intended to certify Biden’s presidential win.

Here’s hoping that Carrey will have the occasion to paint more positive political cartoons once Biden and his Vice President Kamala Harris are sworn into office next week.

The MCU finally returned after 18 months with “WandaVision”

The Marvel Cinematic Universe finally returned Friday with the premiere of "WandaVision," its first series for Disney+. The hugely popular franchise took an unexpected 18-month hiatus thanks to the coronavirus pandemic shutting down both production and movie theaters, causing Marvel Studios to delay its films and Disney+ TV series all the way out of 2020.

