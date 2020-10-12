Jim Carrey Paints Regeneron-Hungry Trump Seeing Green

Trump may insist he’s immune to COVID-19, but Jim Carrey is painting a different picture.

In his latest cartoon, the actor and comedian-turned-artist depicted President Trump as a Regeneron-hungry science-denier claiming to be “immune” from the deadly virus.

The painting, posted Monday afternoon, shows a sickly-green version of the president squinting and bulging out of his shirt-collar, his mouth open and teeth exposed.

“I’m cured of the Covid. I’m totally immune. Who you gonna believe, me or some scientific test results? Regeneron is great. Every senior’s gonna get some and Mexico’s gonna pay for it!” Carrey wrote in the caption of his tweet.

Trump tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 1 and was briefly hospitalized last weekend before being released back to the White House. During his stay at Walter Reed Medical Center, he was treated with a number of medications, including an antiviral drug Remdesivir, the steroid dexamethasone, and an unapproved experimental antibody produced by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. He has since said that he is “immune” from the virus and cannot spread it to others, and proceeded to hold a masked-but-not-socially-distanced event this past weekend.

On Sunday morning, Twitter flagged a tweet from the president for “spreading misleading and harmful information related to COVID-19.” The tweet, which claims White House doctors told Trump he’s “immune” and “can’t give” the virus to others, is still viewable on the site.

View Carrey’s latest painting below.

I’m cured of the Covid. I’m totally immune. Who you gonna believe, me or some scientific test results? Regeneron is great. Every senior’s gonna get some and Mexico’s gonna pay for it! pic.twitter.com/h05oz8OndR — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) October 12, 2020