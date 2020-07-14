Jim Carrey’s ‘Kidding’ Canceled by Showtime After 2 Seasons

Final episode aired in March

July 14, 2020
Jim Carrey in Showtime's 'Kidding'

Showtime

Showtime has canceled its Jim Carrey-led dramedy “Kidding” after two seasons.

“We are very proud to have aired this imaginative, critically acclaimed and rewarding series, and we would like to thank Jim Carrey, Dave Holstein, Michael Aguilar, Michel Gondry and the entire cast and crew for their brilliant and tireless work,” Showtime said in a statement.

“Kidding” starred Carrey as Jeff aka “Mr. Pickles,” a beloved children’s entertainer who sees his own life upended as his personal relationships begin to implode. Along with Carrey, “Kidding” starred Catherine Keener, Judy Greer, Frank Langella, Cole Allen, Juliet Morris and Justin Kirk.

Also Read: Limited Series About Entertainer and Activist Lena Horne in the Works at Showtime

It aired its last episode in March.

“Kidding” reunited Carrey with Michel Gondry, who directed Carrey in 2004’s “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.” Gondry is an executive producer on the show and directed several episodes, including the premiere. Other executive producers include Carrey, Michael Aguilar, Roberto Benabib, Raffi Adlan, Jason Bateman and Jim Garavente. The show was created and executive produced by Dave Holstein, who wrote multiple episodes and serves as showrunner.

The series marked Carrey’s return to television as a series star 24 years after appearing on “In Living Color.”

