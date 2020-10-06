Jim Carrey took aim at a certain blond White House official in his latest cartoon — but the jury’s still out on whether it’s former Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway or White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

“Lying for a President and it’s [sic] effect on the immune system: a case study,” Carrey captioned the cartoon, which features a closely framed illustration of the blond woman’s face in front of a red background.

Conway announced last Friday night that she tested positive for COVID-19 — the same day Trump also revealed in an early morning tweet that he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive. On Monday, McEnany also revealed she had tested positive for the virus.

Also Read: Kellyanne Conway Says It's 'Sick' to Focus on Her 15-Year-Old Daughter Claudia

Over the past week, numerous other Republicans and White House officials have tested positive, including top Trump aide Hope Hicks, four White House press aides, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, Utah Sen. Mike Lee, North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien and RNC chair Ronna McDaniel.

If the official in Carrey’s cartoon is indeed Conway, this wouldn’t be the first time Carrey has criticized the former Trump counselor. Last year, the comedian published a cartoon with Conway and her anti-Trump husband George Conway, taking a dig at the former by describing her as a “crypt keeper.”

“George T. Conway III tells the truth about Trump while his wife Kellyanne ‘Crypt Keeper’ Conway tells nothing but Trumped up lies,” Carrey wrote at the time. “I’m sure her ‘alternative facts’ are causing a lot of ‘fiction’ between them.”

Conway stepped away from her role in August to spend time with her family.

Take a look at Carrey’s latest cartoon below: