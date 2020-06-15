Jim Carrey’s New Cartoon Warns Trump Will Try to ‘Defect’ to Russia Before Election

“Given the list of possible indictments he faces, Traitor Trump may be the first American President to defect,” Carrey writes

| June 15, 2020 @ 3:03 PM
jim carrey

Getty Images

In his latest political cartoon shared on Twitter, Jim Carrey urged his followers to keep an eye out for any trips “Traitor Trump” takes to Moscow before the upcoming November election.

“Be wary of diplomatic missions to Moscow prior to the Nov elections. Given the list of possible indictments he faces, Traitor Trump may be the first American President to defect,” the comedian, actor and artist wrote in a caption alongside the illustration, which features Vladimir Putin gleefully holding a toy-sized Air Force One plane in his hands.

The cartoon can also be interpreted that Trump is under Putin’s control; the plane — a symbol of the president — is literally in the palms of Putin’s hands.

Last week, Carrey also shared another political cartoon taking aim at Trump’s photo op in front of St. John’s Church, where he was pictured holding up a Bible after announcing he would mobilize the military to put down violent protests.

Captioning his illustration with “Blasphemer-in-Chief,” Carrey depicted Trump holding a half-bloodied Bible with more blood dripping down the illustrated Trump’s (tiny) hand and arm.

See the illustrations below:

Jim Carrey Depicts a Destructive Trump Presidency in 62 of His Politically Charged Artworks (Photos)

Actor throws political punches at the president regarding gun violence, immigration, Putin and the state of the country

Jim Carrey has made his disdain for the current state of politics an artform... literally. The Oscar-nominated actor-turned-artist's series of drawings depict all that he believes to be wrong in D.C., from foreign policy to immigration to the GOP in general. But his biggest gripe goes right to the top with President Trump himself. Here are just a few of his many objets d'art that lay out his discontent for all to see.

View In Gallery

