The Jim Henson Company hosted its first official auction on Tuesday where it sold $2.6 million worth of items from several films and TV series, including the 1986 movie “Labyrinth” and the muppet TV series “Fraggle Rock.”

The auction was conducted in front of a live audience at the Jim Henson Company in Hollywood and online where thousands checked into the event, which featured more than 400 iconic items, including pieces from legendary puppeteer and animator Henson’s wardrobe and personal keepsakes.

The marquee item of the auction was the full-size Crystal of Truth from the series “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance,” according to a release from the event. It sold for $89,600. An original prop pocket watch made for the production of “Labyrinth” sold for $19,200.

“Julien’s Auctions was honored to present this historic auction celebrating Jim Henson’s visionary genius and his company’s 70th anniversary, thanks to the trust of the Jim Henson Company. From the moment we announced this auction, we received an unprecedented number of bidders and interest even before unveiling the full collection,” Catherine Williamson, managing director of entertainment at Julien’s Auctions, said in a statement. “Thousands of Jim Henson’s most ardent fans and followers from all over the world participated which culminated in the auction’s outstanding results demonstrating the world’s enduring love for Jim Henson, whose indelible characters and creations forever hold a special place in our hearts.”

Other sold items were full body puppets from “Fraggle Rock,” including Uncle Travelling Matt ($64,000), Gillis Fraggle ($64,000), Doozer ($57,600), Morris Fraggle ($44,800), Rumple Fraggle ($44,800), Tosh Fraggle ($32,000), Terrible Tunnel Spider Puppet ($44,800) and Mermer Merggle ($44,800).

All proceeds from the auction will go towards supporting The Jim Henson Company’s Archives.