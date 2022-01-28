jim henson halle stanford

Halle Stanford (inset); "Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock," "Harriet the Spy" (Apple TV+, Jim Henson Company)

How Jim Henson Company Reimagines Classics Like ‘Fraggle Rock’ and ‘Harriet the Spy’ for Modern Kids

by | January 28, 2022 @ 2:40 PM

”How do you keep growing the legacy brand? You just keep going back to what it’s all about,“ company president Halle Stanford says

The company behind the Muppets have been busy re-creating familiar projects from our childhoods — from “Fraggle Rock” to “Harriet the Spy” — for a new generation of kids that takes into account how much things have changed over the years.

“How do you keep growing the legacy brand?” Jim Henson Company president Halle Stanford told TheWrap in a recent interview. “You just keep going back to what it’s all about. Jim Henson said: ‘If you’re going to put a child in front of a television, you have to have something to say.’ But kids transform, kids change and families need change.”

Become a member to read more.

Diane Haithman

Senior Entertainment Business Reporter • diane@thewrap.com • @dhaithman

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Alan Tudyk in Resident Alien

Will Syfy’s ‘Resident Alien’ Season 2 Ratings Be (Even More) Out of This World?
afterparty

‘The Afterparty’ Review: Sam Richardson Shines in Apple TV+’s Genre-Bending Mystery Comedy
Virtual Sundance Market Wrap Living Leo Grande Fire of Love

Did a Virtual Sundance Slow Down Sales After Last Year’s Record-Breaking Buying Spree?
Bel Air Peacock

Is Peacock Burning a $2 Billion Hole in Comcast’s Wallet?
Good Sam

CBS Wins Wednesday as NBC’s ‘Chicago’ Shows Go to Reruns
oan one america news network

Can OAN Network Survive Without That Sweetheart DirecTV Deal? | Analysis
barbie mattel

Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz Shares the ‘Hardest Thing’ in Adapting Toys for TV and Film
Young Sheldon

‘Young Sheldon’ Repeats Are Beating Every Other Network’s Comedies This Season in Viewers
brianna keilar jim acosta

CNN Ratings Sink With Brianna Keilar, Jim Acosta in Chris Cuomo Time Slot
This Is Us

‘This Is Us’ – and CBS Airing More Reruns – Gives NBC Another Tuesday Ratings Win
peacemaker-john-cena

‘Peacemaker’ Blasts Into the List of Most In-Demand New Shows