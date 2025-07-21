Jim Parsons Slams Trump for Cutting LGBTQ+ Crisis Hotline: ‘I Think It’s Quite Literally Criminal’

Jim Parsons slammed the Trump administration for turning off the LGBTQ+ crisis hotline last week.

While on MSNBC’s “The Weekend,” the “Big Bang Theory” star shared his displeasure with the decision to shut down the 988 Suicide and Prevention Hotline’s LGBTQ+ operation. Callers used to be able to dial to get counselors who specialized in LGBTQ+ issues until the option was removed July 18.

“I think it’s quite literally criminal,” Parsons said. “It’s one of the kinds of decisions that you’re like, ‘There’s no good reason for it.’ It doesn’t matter what reason you ever put towards it or say it’s the reason it’s happening, it’s never going to be justified.”

He continued: “It is only hurtful and it feels like it’s only being done in order to make a point, we’re getting rid of this because we want to make sure certain people understand they’re not welcome here.”

The hotline began back in 2022. Senator Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, who played a pivotal role in getting the hotline up and running, told NPR the choice to turn off they LGBTQ+ reroute a political move.

“They have had relentless attacks on members of the LGBTQ community, particularly transgender individuals, transgender youth,” Baldwin said. “In the face of those relentless political attacks on this very vulnerable community, to then cut off a lifeline is absolutely cruel.”

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, who handles the hotline, released its own statement ensuring that all callers would still be getting through to crisis counselors.

“Everyone who contacts the 988 Lifeline will continue to receive access to skilled, caring, culturally competent crisis counselors who can help with suicidal, substance misuse, or mental health crises, or any other kind of emotional distress,” the statement read.