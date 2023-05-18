Jimmy Buffett was forced to cancel his Saturday concert in Charleston, South Carolina early Thursday morning after an undisclosed medical issue hospitalized the “Margaritaville” singer.

Buffett, 76, wrote on his Facebook page Thursday that his performance with his Coral Reefer Band would be rescheduled, with all tickets being honored when a new date is scheduled.

“Challenges,” the Facebook post read, “make life interesting, however overcoming them is what makes life meaningful.” Following the Mark Twain quote, Buffett explained his unexpected medical delay.

“Two days ago, I was just back from a trip to the Bahamas,” Buffett wrote. “Thawing out from the California ‘winter tour,’ and chomping at the bit to get to Charleston. I had to stop in Boston for a check-up but wound up back in the hospital to address some issues that needed immediate attention.”

Buffett then dropped some gems like only he could.

“Growing old is not for sissies, I promise you,” the singer continued. “I also promise you, that when I am well enough to perform, that is what I’ll be doing in the land of She-Crab soup. You all make my life more meaningful and fulfilled than I would have ever imagined as a toe headed little boy sitting on the edge of the Gulf of Mexico,” he continued. “Thank you for your prayers and thoughts, your amazing years of loyalty, and just remember, ‘NOT YET!'”

Buffett was also forced to suspend tour dates back in September for undisclosed health issues that led to another hospitalization.