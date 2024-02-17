On Friday night, Jimmy Fallon spoofed President Joe Biden’s TikTok account, which launched on Super Bowl Sunday with a video post captioned, “lol hey guys.”

Impersonating the 81-year-old politician making efforts to appeal to the youth vote, Fallon joked in one bit, “My Roman Empire is the Roman Empire – ’cause I was there.”

Fallon began the segment by telling the audience, “Well guys, the Biden campaign has been looking to attract younger voters. And I don’t know if you know this, but this week President Biden joined TikTok.”

“And, yeah, it seems like he’s really getting into it. He’s doing all the popular trends. And we actually got a hold of some. Take a look,” Fallon added before cutting to clips from the so-called Biden campaign TikTok account — which was really just Fallon dressed as the president.

In one, Fallon-as-Biden tackled the “I’m a, of course” trend.

“I’m the president, of course I call people Mack when I can’t remember their name,” he said. In another line, the host said, “I’m the president, of course I wear my aviators in the shower.”

“I’m the president,” he continued. “Of course I say ‘come on, man,’ when I’m running out of brain. Come on, man.”

In another clip, Fallon made a play on the “Roman Empire” trend. He said, “My Roman Empire is… the Roman Empire.” His voice then dropped to a whisper and he added, “‘Cause I was there.”

In a second clip on the same theme, Fallon said, “My Roman Empire is the No. 1 pencil. A lot of people don’t know there was a pencil before the No. 2.” He then whispered, “Softer lead.”

Later in the segment, Fallon’s Biden sits in front of a woman playing First Lady Jill Biden. He said, “I think I like this little life” three times, a la the popular trending song that is often used on videos on the platform.

In another clip, Fallon dances to the popular “Don’t call, just text me” song and mouths, “They stare ’cause they know I’m the I-T G-I-R-L.”

Perhaps the best moment in the entire segment is when Fallon’s President Biden performs “Bohemian Rhapsody” in three mirrors, opening and closing different sections as he pretended to sing different parts of the song.

Watch the entire segment in the video above.