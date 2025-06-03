Jimmy Fallon Gives Dakota Johnson a Tissue to Cover Her Cleavage, Jokes He’ll Sell It on eBay | Video

Dakota Johnson had some last-minute regrets about her outfit choice on “The Tonight Show” on Monday night, so Jimmy Fallon provided a quick fix in the form of a tissue. The NBC host then joked that he’d sell it online afterward.

The moment came right at the start of Johnson’s appearance in support of her new film “Materialists,” which hits theaters on June 13. As she sat down, she looked downward and uttered “Oh god” as she seemed to realize her skirt rode up a bit high and the neckline of her top showed a lot, given the angle of the camera.

“This is the wrong outfit,” Johnson said with a chuckle.

“I think it’s perfect, just don’t move” Fallon replied, prompting Johnson to joke that “my eyes are up here.”

The duo then recalled their experiences with the “SNL50” celebration, with the actress noting that she wasn’t actually in the crowd but got to watch from under the bleachers, where “SNL” boss Lorne Michaels watches. But, as the conversation progressed, Johnson was once again distracted by how exposed she felt.

“Tell me if there’s a problem,” she requested.

Fallon swore there wasn’t a problem — just “almost” a problem — but Johnson then jokingly asked for a blanket from anyone in the room to help cover up. So, the comedian offered her the next best thing he had: a tissue.

Johnson proceeded to tuck it in and indeed, the tissue covered everything. But, when Fallon lamented ruining her outfit, the actress opted to take the tissue out and handed it back to him.

“Do you want to keep this?” Johnson asked, to which Fallon joked: “I’m putting this on eBay this evening.”

Johnson managed to navigate the rest of the interview without triggering NBC’s standards department too much, save for the stray f-bomb. That wasn’t the only funny moment between these two stars, though. While talking about the 50th anniversary special, Johnson said she saw her “Materialists” co-star Pedro Pascal behind the scenes as he was preparing for the “Domingo: Vow Renewal” sketch. Meryl Streep was also backstage for another sketch, and though Johnson had never met the iconic actress, she said hi.

“She reached for me and kissed my hand,” Johnson shared, earning a theatrical gasp from the studio audience. Watch the full NBC interview above.