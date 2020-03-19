Jimmy Fallon Has His Hands Full – and Lin-Manuel Miranda – on ‘Tonight Show: Home Edition’ Day 2 (Video)

Jimmy Fallon can still pull a pretty good guest from home. On Night 2 of “The Tonight Show: At Home Edition,” Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creator and star of “Hamilton,” joined Jimmy’s show via webcam.

Before we got to the guest, Fallon’s daughters Winnie and Franny provided the rudimentary intro music. Their participation could bring all-new energy to Fallon’s popular “Classroom Instruments” segment.

The older girl, Winnie, again played the role of “Tonight Show” graphics department. She also made daddy’s Wednesday monologue next to impossible to perform.

Fallon’s wife, Nancy Juvonen, served as camera operator once more. The Hollywood producer and partner in Drew Barrymore’s Flower Films knows her way around a set.

Also Read: Jimmy Fallon's Dog Gary Is First-Ever Guest on COVID-Forced 'Tonight Show: At Home Edition' (Video)

Watch the mini-episode via the video above.

In addition to his mission to entertain us, Fallon is also doing this to raise money for charity. On Night 1, “The Tonight Show: At Home Edition” raised more than $20,000 for Feeding America. At the time of this writing, Night 2 had raised $10,503 for Broadway Cares.

“Jimmy will be highlighting a different charity every night that you can donate to and help those in need,” his YouTube page reads. “Tonight’s charity, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, assists those in the entertainment community in meeting coronavirus-related expenses.”

Broadway Cares’ mission is to mobilize the resources of the entertainment industry to raise funds to provide grants to AIDS service organizations and promote awareness of HIV/AIDS issues. Click here to donate.