Jimmy Fallon Jokes ‘Even P Diddy Was Like Oof’ About Trump’s Birthday Card to Epstein | Video

President Trump’s message to convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein for his 50th birthday continues to raise eyebrows this week, given its suggestive nature, to the point that Jimmy Fallon thinks even fellow convicted mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs was probably shocked by it.

During his monologue on Monday night, Fallon poked fun at the contents of the card, which reportedly include a drawing from the president of a naked woman, with his signature landing on an intimate part of her body. But what turned more heads was the way Trump signed off.

“The letter had a drawing of a naked woman and said, ‘Happy Birthday, and may every day be another wonderful secret,’” Fallon explained. “Even P Diddy was like, ‘Oof! Ooh boy.’”

Fallon also made a jab at Trump’s demand that the Washington Commanders football team restore their old name, joking that the motivation behind it is pretty clear.

“Trump said, ‘I’ve felt strongly about this ever since I realized it could distract from the Epstein files,’” Fallon said.

Elsewhere in the monologue, the NBC host called out Trump’s celebration of six months in office, saying that most people reacted to the news by mourning the fact that it’s only been six months. But, more than that, Fallon joked Trump’s post also signaled something else about the man.

“So along with all the other stuff Trump is putting us through, he’s also that annoying person who celebrates half birthdays,” Fallon said.

You can watch Jimmy Fallon’s full monologue in the video above.