Jimmy Fallon Jokes the Moon Nuclear Plant Idea Proves ‘You Can Read the News and Tell Exactly How Much Sleep Trump’s Getting’ | Video

Most people probably didn’t know what to think about the reports that Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy, currently the acting head of NASA, will announce this week that the United States intends to build a nuclear reactor on the moon for some reason. But during his monologue on Tuesday’s “The Tonight Show,” Jimmy Fallon drew an amusing, useful lesson from it.

“There’s some more news from Washington. The Trump administration will soon announce plans to build a nuclear reactor on the moon. I love how you can read the news and tell exactly how much sleep Trump’s getting,” Fallon joked.

“Trump wants to build the first combination nuclear reactor slash Pizza Hut on the moon. Trump decided to go with nuclear reactor on the moon after ‘let’s clone dinosaurs and build a theme park’ got rejected,” the host continued.

After this, Fallon did an extended sketch inspired by Donald Trump firing the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics because it released a jobs report he didn’t like. The sketch involved a fictional Trump official, played by an actor, explaining a whole bunch of new numbers the administration is rolling out to please Trump. The bit ends with said fictional assistant being arrested for accidentally referring to a number Trump doesn’t like.

But after he was done with his monologue, Fallon ended the opening of his show with a fun musical performance: He, the “Tonight Show” house band The Roots, and “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda all performed some songs from the acclaimed hit musical while playing children’s instruments.

You can watch the whole thing below: