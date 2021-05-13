Jimmy Fallon Teams With DreamWorks Animation for TV Adaptation of His Preschool Books

Jimmy Fallon is turning his bestselling children’s books into an animated series with DreamWorks Animation.

The “Tonight Show” host will executive produce the preschool series based on his two books “Your Baby’s First Word Will Be Dada” and “Everything is Mama.” The show will be set in an imaginative world of animals that celebrates all the special things that make a family unique.

Kelly Powers will also executive produce the show, which is being developed by Johanna Stein and Noelle Lara.

Fallon is developing a number of additional projects for various NBCUniversal platforms.

He will executive produce a musical competition series for E! called “Battle of the Cover Bands” (working title). In each episode, two bands of similar musical genre go head-to-head to see which band delivers the most impressive cover performance for a chance to win a cash prize and bragging rights. It is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio.

Fallon is developing another one of his children’s books, “5 More Sleeps ’til Christmas” into an upcoming holiday special for NBC. Powers produces along with ShadowMachine. Jon Foster and James Lamont are the writers. That one is also from Universal Television Alternative Studio.

“We continue to be in awe of all things Jimmy,” Susan Rovner, chairman of entertainment content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement. “Who else could run ‘The Tonight Show,’ executive produce and host brand new formats, and adapt his own bestselling books? Jimmy does them all with his signature style. We are privileged to call him a longtime member of our broadcast family.”

Fallon also has the upcoming “That’s My Jam” primetime series for NBC, which Fallon will host, and an upcoming kids version of “The Tonight Show” coming to Peacock.