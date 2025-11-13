Jimmy Fallon Says Trump Is ‘More Stressed Than the Air Traffic Controller at Newark’ After Epstein Email Release | Video

Following the release of emails from Jeffrey Epstein that explicitly name Donald Trump on Wednesday, Jimmy Fallon is sure the president is stressed. The NBC host thinks Trump is probably even more stressed than a Newark Airport employee right now.

To kick off his monologue on Wednesday night, Fallon joked that anyone actually hoping to avoid plane travel stress for Thanksgiving because of the government shutdown are probably disappointed, now that the shutdown is ending. But, the late night host figured Trump would miss the shutdown more because of the email release.

“Trump heard and was like ‘Bring back the shutdown! Bring it back! Let’s bring it — shut it down, another couple weeks,’” Fallon joked, imitating the president.

Play video

“Yep, as we speak, Trump’s more stressed than the air traffic controller at Newark airport,” he continued.

The host then noted that Trump was hosting a dinner for Wall Street CEOs on Wednesday night, and had a prediction of how that meal went.

“During dinner, Trump was like ‘Who wants to watch anything except the news? What do you think?’” Fallon joked.

From there, he pivoted into making jokes about AI, including conversing with a supposedly AI-generated Matthew McConaughey (of course, it was just someone doing an impression) and shaming the “Tonight Show’s” fake in-house country duo for using ChatGPT to write lyrics.

You can watch Jimmy Fallon’s full monologue in the video above.