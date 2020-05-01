Jimmy Fallon Can’t Resist Giving Gigi Hadid a Little Bit of Parenting Advice (Video)

“If you guys need anything, just call Uncle Jimmy and I’ll take care of it”

| May 1, 2020 @ 6:57 AM

Gigi Hadid has confirmed rumors that she and longtime boyfriend Zayn Malik are expecting a baby, and Jimmy Fallon couldn’t resist giving the model some parenting advice when she paid him a virtual visit Thursday on “The Tonight Show.”

Fallon couldn’t help but gush over the news and offer up some wisdom he’s gleaned from raising his own two daughters, Winnie Rose and Frances Cole.

“I will tell you this. Tons of people will give you advice like ‘Oh they grow up so fast, enjoy it,’ and I don’t want to be that person because they are kind of right,” he said. “Don’t overdo it, but just be present for every part of it.”

The late-night host spoke for all of us when he said Hadid and Malik’s news was “a ray of sunshine that we all needed.”

“It’s the best news you could ever have in the entire world,” he said. “Even in this crazy world where any news is good news, your news is great news.”

Hadid thanked him for the well wishes and acknowledged that the pregnancy news was broken by TMZ before she and the former One Direction star had chosen to share it.

“Obviously, we wish we could have announced it on our own terms. But we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support,” she said. “Especially during this time, it’s a silver lining to be together and experience it day by day.”

Fallon, ever the doting host, left her with a sweet promise.

“If you guys need anything, just call Uncle Jimmy and I’ll take care of it.”

