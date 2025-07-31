Jimmy Fallon found a way to connect the horrible heat wave gripping much of the country this week to not one but two Trump-related news stories during his monologue on Wednesday’s “The Tonight Show.”

First he connected it to the ongoing Epstein scandal. Fallon didn’t actually get into the details of the scandal, he mere referenced it, saying, “Well, guys, New York City is still getting slapped by a massive heat wave. Boy, it’s hot out there. Temperatures in the upper 90s. It’s brutal. You take one step outside and your pants feel like the waiter just brought fajitas to the table sizzling.”

“Yeah, the heat is bad across the country. Today, at the White House, President Trump went to the roof with the Epstein files and a magnifying glass. He’s like, ‘come on, come on, do your thing. Come on,’” Fallon joked in his Trump impression.

“Speaking of Trump, did you guys hear this? The news report said that Trump is seriously considering a pardon for Diddy. Diddy Heard that and was like, I don’t want to be connected with that guy,” Fallon continued. Then Fallon did a short skit imagining what the conversation at the white house must have been like as Trump considers a pardon for Diddy.

After that, Fallon continued, “Trump is now claiming that he cut ties with Jeffrey Epstein after Epstein hired young women who already worked at Mar a Lago. At this point, Trump is like a Brita water pitcher that you had in your fridge for the past 10 years: Absolutely no filter.”

Watch the whole monologue, which included an extended skit in which Fallon talked to an actor portraying Barack Obama, below: