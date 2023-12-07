The fourth GOP presidential debate aired on The CW this week, giving “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon a good giggle, considering the networks these debates originally started on.

“These debates started on Fox News and NBC, and now they’re on The CW. I’m hearing the next debate will just be shown on the little screen of a gas pump off the Jersey turnpike,” he mocked.

That said, the late night host was able to find some logic in the debate airing on The CW.

“[It] makes sense, because it was two hours of people over 35 acting like they’re in high school,” Fallon joked.

Indeed, the fourth debate on Wednesday night was largely marked by the candidates — all of which are polling huge margins behind Donald Trump for the party nomination — flinging insults at each other, rather than discussing any policy plans of their own.

“You can put lipstick on a Dick Cheney, and it’s still a fascist neocon,” Vivek Ramaswamy said at one point, referring to Nikki Haley. “This is a woman who will send your kids to die so she can buy a bigger house.”

You can watch Jimmy Fallon’s full monologue in the video above.