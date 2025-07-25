Jimmy Fallon Explains Why Trump Is Mad People Won’t Stop Talking About Epstein: ‘Supposed to Be the Summer I Turned Pretty’ | Video

President Donald Trump continues to insist people talk about anything other than Jeffrey Epstein, and his files that reportedly name Trump multiple times, and Jimmy Fallon is pretty sure he knows why. According to the NBC host, this summer was supposed to cover an entirely different topic for the president.

To kick off his monologue on Thursday night, Fallon highlighted reporting from the Wall Street Journal this week, indicating that the president was made aware of his presence in the Epstein files back in May. According to Fallon, “Trump hasn’t felt this panic since he accidentally ate an Impossible Burger.”

As more reporting has come out, Trump has encouraged his allies to not talk about it, and instead accuse former president Obama of crimes.

Even so, the Epstein files and the Trump administration’s handling of them continue to dominate the news, making the president more and more angry.

“Trump’s furious that this is all people can talk about. He was like, ‘This is supposed to be the Summer I Turned Pretty!’” Fallon joked.

For those unfamiliar, the punchline refers to Jenny Han’s hit Prime Video series based on her book of the same name, which centers on a teenage girl’s love triangle with two boys.

Fallon also laughed at Trump’s insistence on ignoring the Epstein files, comparing it to trying to have a conversation with another famous figure.

“It’s annoying. It’s like getting to sit down with Buzz Aldrin and him saying, ‘You can ask me anything, except the moon,’” he joked.

You can watch Jimmy Fallon’s full monologue in the video above.