Jimmy Fallon Wrote the Quarantine Anthem We’re All Feeling by Now: Here’s ‘Starting to Crack’ (Video)

Jimmy Fallon, like the rest of us, is “starting to crack” as coronavirus quarantines head into May. So he wrote a song about his unraveling.

Watch the video above. Milk, milk, milk, milk, quack — we’re all starting to crack.

NBC was so kind as to share the full lyrics with TheWrap. That saved us a whole bunch of transcribing — find those below the “Also Read.”

I’m starting to crack, starting to crack

Will I ever get my old life back

I don’t need another snack

I’m just starting to crack

Woke up, showered, brushed my teeth

I got dressed, had something to eat

Got undressed and took another shower

Cleaned my floors until they sparkled

Read the Wikipedia for Meghan Markle

Then I looked at Tik Tok for seven hours

I’m starting to crack, starting to crack

Will I ever get my old life back

Feels like I’m going to snap

I’m just starting to crack

I can’t figure out my daughters math

Spent three hours takin a bath

Looked at the clock it’s 4pm

I’m on my third glass of wine by then

Rearranged my living room

Called all of my third cousins on Zoom

Laughed too hard that my background’s a beach

The president’s telling me to shoot up bleach

Stare at the wall like I’m in a trance

Put on a t-shirt and wore it like pants

It totally works, you gotta believe be

You just stick your legs through the t-shirt sleeves

Starting to crack, starting to flip

For breakfast I had a bowl of chips

With Pepsi instead of milk

I’m starting to crack.

I just thought milk rhymes with crack

And that Pepsi rhymes with milk

Milk milk milk milk quack

I’m starting to crack.

Milk milk milk milk quack

I’m starting to crack.