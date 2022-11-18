Fallon Applauds GOP Taking Control of the House: ‘Nice to See’ Them Doing It ‘Without Zip-Ties and a Viking Helmet’ (Video)

Jimmy Fallon is pretty proud of Republicans for taking back control of the House of Representatives this week, especially since they did it without resorting to violence and weaponry, like the first time they tried to seize the House back in January of last year.

During Thursday night’s monologue, the “Tonight Show” host touched on the fact that Republicans officially secured the number of seats needed for a majority — though at a significantly slim margin — and was met with silence from the audience at saying so. But, he had consolation to offer them about it.

“On the bright side, it’s nice to see them seizing the House without zip-ties and a Viking helmet,” he joked.

Fallon then tied in this week’s chaos surrounding Taylor Swift’s “Eras” tour, joking that perhaps Ticketmaster is to blame for the margin of seats being so small for the GOP.

“Republicans are still fighting over why they couldn’t get a few more seats. They don’t know if they should blame Trump, McConnell or Ticketmaster,” he quiped.

The late night host was, of course, referring to the fact that Ticketmaster canceled the public sale of tickets for Swift’s impending Eras tour this week, drawing harsh backlash from both fans and politicians like Amy Klobuchar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

“Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow’s public on-sale for Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ has been cancelled,” the company tweeted on Thursday.

Then again, earlier this week Fallon joked that Trump himself is pretty adept at losing seats, saying that his daughter Tiffany’s wedding was supposed to have “a ton,” but the twice-impeached former president “somehow lost them all.”

You can watch Fallon’s monologue in the video above.