Jimmy Fallon was amused Wednesday night during his “The Tonight Show” monologue while talking about Trump’s latest bad poll numbers with men. He imagined Trump’s less popular than activities men stereotypically don’t like.

Before he got to that joke, Fallon noted how Apple CEO Tim Cook “joined President Trump at the White House to announce that they’re investing another $100 billion in the US. Apple said they plan on making it back by selling six iPhones.”

“I’m not sure Tim Cook enjoyed his time at the White House because afterwards he called Trump the green text bubble of presidents,” Fallon added.

“Meanwhile, it just came out that Trump’s approval rating has hit a historic low with men at just 39%,” Fallon continued, referring to this news indicating his support is dropping steeply with what is normally considered his best demo.

“39%? More men approve of walking around a Yankee Candle store,” Fallon quipped.

Then he noted that “in a new interview, Trump said that he’d like to run for a third term, but will probably not seek one. Trump said that he might not be sharp enough in his mid-80s. And then went back to wandering around on the roof of the White House.”

Shortly after, Fallon continued by noting “the stock market has been on a wild ride lately due to disappointing jobs report and uncertainty over tariffs. But there are a lot of reasons why stocks go up and down. I’ll show you what I mean,” he said, setting up a segment called “stopwatch.”

“First up, KFC’s stock is up because they used it to lure President Trump off the White House roof. Next up, Hunt’s ketchup stock is down because their wish to ‘Freaky Friday’ with Heinz didn’t come true. Here’s another one, Better Help therapy. Stock is up because your kids walked in on you watching ‘The Hunting Wives.’”

There’s more, and you can watch the whole monologue below: