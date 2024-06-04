Jimmy Fallon continued his consistent mocking of newly convicted felon Donald Trump during “The Tonight Show” on Monday, joking about the new types of “affairs” the former president has to deal with in the coming weeks.

“Trump will be sentenced on July 11, and his lawyers told him, ‘You should get your affairs in order,’” Fallon said in a the set-up. “He said, ‘That’s what got me in trouble in the first place!’”

The late night how returned to his hosting duties Monday after a short break — “thankfully we didn’t miss much,” he joked — and he used his stage time to reflect on Trump’s Thursday conviction. Running through a string of zingers against the embattled politician, Fallon mocked how he was found guilty on 34 felony counts related to the 2016 Stormy Daniels hush money scandal.

Fallon begun his monologue by recalling last weeks biggest events: “Garfield was the top movie, Eminem released a new song, and, oh yeah, former President Trump was convicted on 34 counts in his hush money trial, ” he said, followed by roaring cheers in the audience.

Once the excitement had died down, Fallon continued by discussing what could be next for the politician.

“The big question now is whether Trump will get jail time or house arrest. If he’s sentenced to jail, Melania will be inside the courtroom chanting ‘four more years!’” the late night host joked, making fun at the fact that Melania has been largely absent throughout her husband’s legal troubles and reelection campaign.

Watch all that and more in Fallon’s full “Tonight Show” monologue in the video above.