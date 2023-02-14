Valentine’s Day has arrived once again, and “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon is pretty sure he knows what message Mike Pence put in his card to his wife. Naturally, it includes the former vice president’s long johns.

During his monologue on Monday night, Fallon revealed that “The Tonight Show” actually “got ahold” of some of the cards that many famous people were sending to their loved ones. After a quick back-and-forth with his right-hand man Higgins, discussing how definitely legitimate these cards definitely are, Fallon began sharing with the audience — starting with Pence.

“It says that ‘You’re the only woman that’s ever…’, you open it up, it says ‘…seen me in my full-body underwear,” Fallon joked. “Romantic!”

Next up, the “Tonight Show” host read Jay-Z’s Valentine’s Day card to Beyoncé, which he suspected said “I would do anything for tickets to your upcoming tour.”

“It’s very hard to get!” Fallon joked.

He then went through a few more potential greeting cards, sent from “The Bachelor” star Zach Shallcross and Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid, before eventually finishing with one from Chiefs quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.

“It says ‘I think about you all the time, you’re my inspiration,'” Fallon said. “You open it up, it says ‘Please deliver this card to Tom Brady.’ It’s romantic, see? Happy Valentine’s Day everybody.”

You can watch Fallon’s full monologue in the video above.