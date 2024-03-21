In a sad sign of our bleak age, the United States of America dropped out of the top 20 happiest countries on earth — as measured by Gallup’s annual World Happiness Report — for the first time ever. And in his monologue, Jimmy Kimmel said he thinks he’s figured out that it has something to do with the election.

“This doesn’t, this doesn’t seem good,” Kimmel said on Wednesday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live. “According to the World Happiness Report, for the first time ever the United States is not among the top 20 happiest countries.

“Out of 143 countries, we came in 23rd place this year. We’re only one spot ahead of Germany. Which … you know,” he continued.

“I don’t know. Of course, we’re not happy. We’ve got an election coming up we’re gonna have to choose between a dinosaur and an orangutan,” Kimmel said. “Even Slovenia, which came in 21st place, is a happier country than America. Which is another slap in the face for Melania?”

Kimmel noted how Scandinavian countries ranked highest, noting that Finland came in first. “The Finns – are the happiest people. Which makes sense. You ever Googled a picture of Finland?”

“This is what happens, this is what pops up,” Kimmel said as a photo of reindeer pulling sleds appeared onscreen. “People have reindeers for cars there of course . So, to the people of Finland, I say. ‘Oh-nee tellut.’ Which means – that means go choke on licorice.”

During the monologue, Kimmel also talked a lot about March Madness, the latest Trump news, and an extended look at MyPillow founder Mike Lindell’s latest weirdness. You can watch the whole thing at the top of the page right now.