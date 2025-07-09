Anthony Anderson Quiets Crowd With Joke Comparing Trump’s Bill to Belichick: ‘Huh? No?’ | Video

Anthony Anderson returned for his second night of guest hosting “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Tuesday night, and this time around, there was one joke in his monologue that seemed to startle the audience. It compared Trump’s new tax bill to the Patriots’ former head coach Bill Belichick.

During his monologue, the former “Black-ish” star called out the contents of the bill, noting that it gives $100 billion to ICE, kicks millions of Americans off their healthcare and cuts food programs. It also increases the national debt.

“At this point, the only bill that’s f–king more young people is Belichick,” Anderson joked, referring to the fact that the 73-year-old is currently dating a 24-year-old.

The joke earned a muted response from the audience, mostly in the form of “oohs.” There was a smattering of applause eventually, and Anderson noticed the hush.

“Huh? No?” he questioned, looking around.

He quickly brushed it off though, and moved on to more about the bill. In fact, the actor even changed his tune on it, once he realized that Trump’s bill also helps the wealthy get wealthier, with extended tax cuts for high-income earners.

“Now, when I first heard that, I got really upset. But then I realized, s–t, I’m rich! So now I’m on the fence,” Anderson joked. “You know, you got to look at both sides. Let’s not rush to judgment!”

You can watch Anthony Anderson’s full monologue in the video above.