Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes for Mispronouncing Beyoncé’s Name for So Long (Video)

Jimmy Kimmel made amends with a musical legend on Thursday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” but first, he spent a lot of time — like, a lot — talking about the latest ins and out of the Jan. 6 committee’s hearings held earlier in the day.

For instance, he talked about all the evidence that Trump knew his attempts to overthrow the government and remain in power were illegal. He talked about the clear evidence that the followers of Trump who invaded the capitol intended to murder Vice President Mike Pence.

He talked about Barry Loudermilk, the Georgia Republican who has repeatedly insisted he didn’t give tours of the inside of the Capitol the day before the Capitol riot to people who participated in the riot, only for video evidence to specifically prove he lied.

And then Kimmel moved on to talk about the ongoing scandals plaguing Georgia Republican senate Candidate Herschel Walker, who constantly insists that the real problem in the Black community is absentee fathers, only for it to turn out he has not 1, but 3 children he has no contact with.

All fun stuff, if you find political turmoil fun. But we want to focus on something far less stressful that came late in the monologue: Kimmel apologizing to Beyoncé for mispronouncing her name for years.

“You know, last night, my wife — we put the kids to bed — my wife was looking at her phone, and she’s like, ‘Oh my God!’ Kimmel said. “And I thought something terrible had happened. Turns out, Beyoncé is releasing a new album. So it’s okay.”

“This will be Beyonce’s first new album since 2016. And I feel like this is a good time to mention something that’s been bothering me,” Kimmel continued.

“Because, put her name up on the screen if you would” — at this point her name appeared onscreen — “And I want everybody to look at this together. The accent mark is at the end. It’s on the ‘e’,” Kimmel said.

“So it’s actually Be-yon-say. Not Beyonce,” Kimmel explained, pronouncing the first like “Bee-yonsay” and the second like “Beeyon-Say“.

“And I just want to be-yon-say, to be-yon-say,” Kimmel joked, “that I am sor-ray for screwing up your name for twenty years. I mean you said, you told us ‘say my name, say my name,’ and we didn’t listen.”