Jimmy Kimmel Checks in With Bill Burr in New Coronavirus Quarantine ‘Minilogue’ (Video)

Burr tells Kimmel he’s doing all the chores to make up for being “an a–hole to live with’

| March 23, 2020 @ 10:07 PM

In an extra long “Quarantine Minilogue” on Monday, Jimmy Kimmel took a drive and checked in to see how comedian Bill Burr is doing — from a very safe minimum distance of course.

In the bit Kimmel, who has been recording YouTube only monologues while his show (like every other show) is on a coronavirus hiatus, said he had to go grocery shopping, and noting that “there is a safe way to communicate in person, and that is from inside your car.” So it is he taped an iPad to his window so he could film and communicate with other people from inside the car, and drove over to Bill Burr’s place.

Burr joked that he’s doing great because “I hate going to LAX. I’ve been trying to get off the road for like 10 years.”

Also Read: The Time Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross Said Coronavirus Would Be Good for the US Economy (Video)

Burr clarified that he misses doing shows, but specifically, LAX sucks. “It was a screwed up design, they keep doubling down on it, it’s a double decker horseshoe, now they’re building a terminal behind it.” We feel you, Bill.

Burr also looked on the bright side of this whole mess, calling the coronavirus pandemic “a dry run for something really contagious.”

Burr joked that things with his family are good, but said “I am a monster” when Kimmel asked if he’s helping around the house. But what he meant is, “because I’m such an a—hole to live with, I do all of this other stuff, so I cook, I clean, vacuuming.”

Also Read: How Hollywood and Stars Are Helping First Responders Fighting Coronavirus (Updating)

“I understand the plight of my wife being married to me,” Burr continued, “so I really go out of my way to do all the little things to make up for the big thing that is me.”

There’s a lot more to the clip of course. Watch it all above now.

Stars Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus (Photos)

  • Tom Hanks Idris Elba Lucian Grainge Coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Tom Hanks Rita Wilson Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Olga Kurylenko Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Idris Elba Tux Golden Globes Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Lucian Grainge Universal Music Coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Rachel Matthews Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Kevin Durant Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Daniel Dae Kim Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Prince Albert of Monaco Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Sean Payton Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Colton Underwood Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Andy Cohen Photo credit: Getty Images
  • debi mazar
  • Placido Domingo
  • Aaron Tveit Getty
  • Rand Paul And Rick Perry Address Defending the American Dream Summit Getty
  • Harvey Weinstein verdict Getty
  • HBO
  • Greg Rikaart Young and the restless soap opera actor Getty
1 of 20

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Idris Elba have all come down with COVID-19

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.

View In Gallery

Related Content

Keep
Reading...

Looks like you’re enjoying reading
Keep reading by creating
a free account or logging in.
Continue