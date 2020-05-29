Jimmy Kimmel happens to be next-door neighbors with Dakota Johnson, which is pretty convenient for a talk show host who can’t come within six feet of his guest.

To play it safe, the movie star, who stars in the upcoming film “The High Note” (read TheWrap’s review here), chatted with Kimmel from at least 12 feet away on the other side of her backyard fence.

Kimmel asked Johnson about the other neighbors she’s had in her life, seeing as the “50 Shades of Grey” star grew up next-door to Hunter S. Thompson, who was a friend of her father, actor Don Johnson. She remembers the “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas” author bringing her strange gifts like fishing rods, goggles, and bird collars.

Also Read: Jimmy Kimmel Recounts His Favorite Fred Willard Moments in Touching Tribute (Video)

Johnson also told the story of a famous roommate she once had when she was 20 years old living with her high school boyfriend. One night, his friend, musician Tobias Jesso Jr., crashed on the couch in their tiny apartment — and the 6’7” “How Could You Babe” singer ended up staying seven months.

“I really love him, he’s an amazing songwriter actually,” Johnson said. “He now has his own amazing house.”

“You should go crash that place for seven months,” Kimmel joked.

“It would be when you guys have parties and don’t invite me, I’ll go there,” she retorted back.

Other conversation topics ranged from whether anything fun has been going on at Johnson’s house during quarantine (it has not), to the dress she found in her closet that smells like “feet,” to Jimmy’s son’s proclivity for yelling the word “penis.”

Watch the video above.