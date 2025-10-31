Jimmy Kimmel Defends Marjorie Taylor Greene After Ted Cruz Calls Her ‘Very Liberal’: ‘I Have to Say I Love This’ | Video

Jimmy Kimmel couldn’t help but laugh after Ted Cruz ripped into Marjorie Taylor Greene’s supposed new liberal beliefs.

The comedian addressed the ongoing government shutdown during Thursday’s monologue on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” where he applauded Greene, a far-right representative from Georgia, for “challenging” her party amid the standstill.

“Yesterday, we learned that insurance premiums for millions of Americans, their healthcare is about to skyrocket. One of the only Republicans who seems to care about that is, of all people, Marjorie Taylor Greene,” he said. “She’s been challenging her party and the speaker of the house, which is so interesting because there’s a woman who didn’t just drink the Kool-Aid, she chugged it.”

He added: “I mean, she drank all the Kool-Aid — and not just the regular flavors like, ‘close the borders’ and ‘the election was stolen.’ She drank the obscure limited time only flavors like, ‘Jewish Space Laser’ and ‘Pizzagate.’ And now she’s looking around at these people and she’s like, ‘Are you guys nuts?’”

Kimmel joked that Greene had gone “so far right” she had “come out on the other side.”

Yet, as the late night host highlighted, many of Greene’s Republican peers — including Senator Cruz — did not appreciate her criticism.

“Ted Cruz is so upset with Marjorie he can barely unhinge his jaw to swallow a piglet,” Kimmel joked before showing footage of the Texas senator accusing Greene of adopting “very liberal” beliefs.

“Of course that’s a just a brazen lie. She’s not for open borders. She’s not for amnesty,” Kimmel continued. “But I have to say, I love this. It feels like ‘Jurassic Park’ when the velociraptors turn on the guys who run the place.”

Greene is set to get more attention in coming days, as she’s booked appearances on both “Real Time With Bill Maher” and “The View.”

Watch Kimmel’s full monologue above.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET.