Jimmy Kimmel spent plenty of time during Thursday night’s monologue talking about the things Donald Trump has been up to this week. Among those things is Trump’s increasingly open calls for dictatorial government centered on the idea that the president is legally allowed to commit murder.

Some background: On Thursday, Trump in a post to his personal social media site argued that Presidents should have the same freedom to commit murder as dirty cops.

That concept — and to be clear, we aren’t exaggerating, it’s literally the defense Trump is trying to use to evade punishment for Jan. 6 — is currently being argued in an appeals court. And while discussing this, Kimmel joked that if the U.S. Supreme Court rules against Trump, “he is going blow a whale size windmill out of his ass.”

“It might actually kill him,” Kimmel added.

You can watch the whole “Jimmy Kimmel Live” monologue at the top of the page right now.

As for the Kimmel, he began by musing over the speculation sparked by photos taken this week in which Trump had mysterious red spots on his hands, that Trump might have some kind of STD.

“Which could mean Donald Trump has syphilis – or syphilis has Donald Trump? One of those ,” Kimmel joked. “You know, Trump famously said avoiding STDs – he said in an interview when he was single in the 90s was his ‘personal Vietnam.’ But if he has syphilis, that would mean the only Vietnam he avoided was Vietnam.”

“It’s probably ketchup, you know,” Kimmel said a bit later. “He probably got his hands in a container of curly fries or something. But it’s funny, because you know if one of his opponents had something like that, he’d be all over it. He’d talk about it for years. He’d be posting in all caps about Meatball Ron DeSyphilis. And Nikki Herpe,” Kimmel joked.

Kimmel then talked about some of Trump’s recent remarks at his rallies, and his search for possible VP picks, among other things. Then he got to the social media post we referenced above.

“Trump had his mind on his criminal cases. He’s very worried about how the Supreme Court is going to rule on the ‘Presidential immunity’ he believes clears him of all wrongdoing,” Kimmel explained.

“He raged in all caps, ‘A PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES MUST HAVE FULL IMMUNITY, WITHOUT WHICH IT WOULD BE IMPOSSIBLE FOR HIM/HER… TO PROPERLY FUNCTION. EVEN EVENTS THAT ‘CROSS THE LINE’ MUST FALL UNDER TOTAL IMMUNITY, OR IT WILL BE YEARS OF TRAUMA TRYING TO DETERMINE GOOD FROM BAD,’” Kimmel quoted verbatim.

“Even events that ‘cross the line.’ That means the President should be allowed to do anything, to anyone, at any time,” Kimmel continued before once again quoting from Trump’s statement.



“‘ALL PRESIDENTS MUST HAVE COMPLETE & TOTAL PRESIDENTIAL IMMUNITY, OR THE AUTHORITY & DECISIVENESS OF A PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES WILL BE STRIPPED & GONE FOREVER. HOPEFULLY THIS WILL BE AN EASY DECISION. GOD BLESS THE SUPREME COURT,’” Kimmel read.

“Let me tell you something if those three judges he appointed to the Supreme Court – take this case – and rule against him – he is going blow a whale size windmill out of his ass. I mean it might actually kill him. This could be it,” Kimmel said as he wrapped the bit up.