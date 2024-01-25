Kimmel Jokes Trump is Also ‘Leading Nikki Haley by Double Digits in Felony Charges’ After New Hampshire | Video

Jimmy Kimmel sarcastically celebrated Donald Trump’s New Hampshire GOP primary win during his monologue on Wednesday’s episode of his ABC show, and amid this he identified another way Trump defeated his opponent, Nikki Haley.

“Well, I do want to start the show by congratulating Donald Trump, for winning his primary election in New Hampshire last night,” Kimmel said, referring of course to the primary elections held Tuesday night.

“He won by 11 points,” Kimmel explained. “He beat Nikki Haley by double digits. He’s also leading Nikki Haley by double digits in felony charges: 91 to zero.”

Ouch, but also we’ll note that it’s highly accurate.

“But Nikki Haley has no plans to stop. She will not drop out,” Kimmel continued. “Last night, she told her supporters that the race is far from over. She has, still has literally dozens of states to lose.”

“And she reminded her fans that doddering Donald, doesn’t seem to know that she isn’t Nancy Pelosi,” Kimmel continued before playing a clip of Haley mentioning that weird thing.

During her remarks, she claimed she’s “often called for mental competency tests for politicians over the age of 75,” and then noted that Trump has claimed he’d beat her in such a test. “Maybe he would. Maybe he wouldn’t. But if he thinks that, then he should have no problem standing on a debate stage with me,” Haley said.

“Hold on. I’m going to stop you right there,” Kimmel interjected. “Because you are missing the point Nikki. He said he would crush you in a mental competency test. All you need to do is say ‘OK.’ No one wants to watch you debate him. We want to see him take this test. We want to watch Donald Trump sitting with paper and a pencil, a No. 2 pencil, trying to figure out which one is a rectangle, and which is a square. Okay?”

“That’s what we want. Why is this so difficult to understand? You want to win? Or you want to finish second 54 more times in a row?” Kimmel asked.

You can watch the full monologue at the top of the page.