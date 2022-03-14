Jimmy Kimmel Drops Brian Cox’s Logan Roy Into the ‘Euphoria’ ‘Oklahoma’ Scene and It’s Great (Video)

“Succession” (and about 4 billion other things) star Brian Cox was a guest on Monday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” And to celebrate, Kimmel and Cox put together a wild video imagining what would happen if Cox’s “Succession” character, Logan Roy, ended up in one of the big scenes from another HBO mega hit — “Euphoria.”

The results are basically perfect. Honestly, HBO needs to figure out how to make it happen for real. Here, see for yourself.

Succession’s Brian Cox is now starring in Euphoria too! @Zendaya pic.twitter.com/U7k9JTnbIV — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) March 15, 2022

If you can’t watch yet, here’s what happens. As you can see in the thumbnail, Logan Roy has ended up in the girl’s bathroom which has a “Are you sick and tired of Oklahoma?” audition sign on the door. Yes, it’s that scene from Season 2, episode 3.

Rue (Zendaya) asks “Wait are you in the play?” And it turns out she’s talking to Logan, who is wearing a cowboy hat.

“What play,” Logan asks.

“‘Oklahoma,'” one of Rue’s friends says.

“Oh my god. Do I look like I’m in Oklahoma?” Logan asks.

“I don’t understand. If you’re not auditioning for “Oklahoma,” then why do you look like that?” comes the next question.

“Like what,” Logan asks.

“Like a country music star” Maddy says.

“In a good way or a bad way,” Logan asks.

“Bitch you better be joking,” Maddy says.

Then comes, well if you know the show, you know.

“No! Yes! f— it,” Logan says. “I am in love with Nate Jacobs and he is in love with me! And don’t you f—ing give me that look, Maddy, because I didn’t f— your boyfriend! You two were broken up for three weeks and three days before we even had sеx, so I didn’t betray you! Plus, you guys are terrible for each other and you know I’m right and you guys can all judge me if you want, but I do not care! I have never, ever been happier.”

The comes Rue’s voice over: “

But she didn’t say that. In fact, it was much weirder.”

Then Logan goes off the rails (and off the “Euphoria” script).

“Don’t f— with me Maddy. I’m a crazy ass bitch,” Logan says before proceeding to menacingly eat an apple.