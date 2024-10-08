Jimmy Kimmel Calls Elon Musk’s Trump Rally Appearance ‘Two Devils Making a Deal With Each Other’ | Video

They’re both so terrible,” the ABC host jokes, “Twitterdee and Twitterdum”

Jimmy Kimmel on Trump and Musk
ABC

Count Jimmy Kimmel among the many people casting sidelong glances at Elon Musk’s weird appearance at a Trump Rally over the weekend. After dismissing the pair of newfound political allies as “Twitterdee and Twitterdum,” he declared that seeing them together was a rare glimpse of ” two devils making a deal with each other.”

“Gordon Scamsey,” Kimmel said, referring to Trump, “was joined on stage in Pennsylvania by none other than Elon Musk. And say what you like about Elon, the man is absolutely dripping with charisma.”

At that, Kimmel ran a clip demonstrating the exact opposite when Elon Musk jumped, awkwardly, onstage. The clip was also edited so that Musk’s jumping made “Super Mario Bros.” sound effects. Musk then re-ran the clip slowed down, in order to take a close look at said jumping.

“It’s so graceful. It’s like being on the Serengeti, and seeing a gazelle in its natural habitat. This is like, you know how at the end of a comedy in the 80s, they’d do a freeze frame explaining what happened? That’s that right there. They’re both so terrible,” Kimmel said. “Twitterdee and Twitterdum.”

Separated
Read Next
NBC Set Post-Election MSNBC Premiere of Errol Morris Doc 'Separated' to Avoid Offending Trump | Report

Kimmel then showed a photo of Musk and Trump shaking hands during the event, which he said, “tells you all you need to know about [it], because it’s rare you get to see two devils making a deal with each other. But it does happen.”

That was a jumping off point for Kimmel to note how, until quite recently, Trump and Musk weren’t so chummy.

“And you know even Trump hates this guy? Trump called, in the past, called him a ‘BS artist.’ He posted about Musk visiting him in the Oval Office. He wrote ‘when Elon Musk came to the White House asking me for help’ I could have said drop to your knees and beg and he would have done it,” the ABC host said.

“Elon in 2022, wrote, ‘Trump would be 82 at end of term, which is too old to be chief executive of anything, let alone the United States of America. I don’t hate the man, but it’s time for Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset,’” Kimmel continued.
 
“And now they’re really good pals. Isn’t that something?”

Watch the whole monologue above now.

Ross A. Lincoln

Ross joined TheWrap as a news editor in 2017; he was previously associate editor at Deadline from 2015-2017, and before that comics editor at The Escapist, and features editor at Game Front. As a writer, in addition to TheWrap his bylines can be found at Deadline, Box Office, The Los Angeles Times, LA Weekly, The…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.