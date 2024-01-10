Jimmy Kimmel Jokes Elon Musk Should ‘Take the Drug Excuse’ Instead of Insisting He’s ‘Naturally Unhinged’ | Video

Musk was accused of rampant illegal drug use in a Wall Street Journal Article over the weekend

Over the weekend, the Wall Street Journal published a detailed and, let’s be real, extremely entertaining expose in which numerous insiders at Elon Musk’s companies said that he is a frequent and heavy user of illegal drugs.

Musk has since denied this, but on Tuesday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Kimmel urged Musk to just run with it and “take the drug excuse.”

“It’s never a good sign when your CEO has to be like, ‘Don’t worry, I’m not on drugs. I am just naturally unhinged,’” Kimmel joked. 

“Elon Musk is pushing back on concerns from members of his companies who believe he uses illegal drugs,” Kimmel said during his monologue. “Musk says he doesn’t. Which would mean that when he named his baby ‘Techno Mechanicus,’ he had no excuse whatsoever.” 

“According to the Wall Street Journal, any illegal drug use by Elon Musk would violate federal policies and could risk Space X’s contracts with the government,” Kimmel continued. “It has been alleged that he’s taken a variety of drugs, including cocaine, LSD, ketamine, and Twitter.”

Naturally Kimmel was joking about the last one. “I mean, I’m sorry, X. I mean X. I always get those confused,” Kimmel continued, making a double pun on both the silly new name Musk changed Twitter to, and a slang term for MDMA.

“He says he tested, he’s clean in every test. I have to say, I don’t know much about business, but it seems like it’s never a good sign when your CEO has to be like- ‘Don’t worry, I’m not on drugs. I am just naturally unhinged!” Kimmel added.

“If I was him, I would take the drug excuse and run with it.”

Kimmel also talked about the latest from Donald Trump’s various legal woes, the NCAA football championship, and more. You can watch the full monologue at the top of the page now.

